Daytime Kitchen: Breakfast & Steak Tacos With Tuco's Taqueria Garaje

ROANOKE - Jo Jo Soprano and Joe Munt are back from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje to talk about some upcoming events they have. Plus, don't miss a delicious recipe for breakfast and steak tacos!

Breakfast:

Fried Egg

Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Raw Onion

Lettuce

Cheese

Lime-Sour Cream

Pico de gallo

Cilantro

Lime wedge

Citrus Steak

Flat Iron, sliced thin

Marinated and grilled in our citrus blend

Served over lettuce

Pico de gallo

Tuco's Citrus Vinaigrette

Cotija Cheese

Cilantro

Lime wedge

Both are served on your choice of tortilla; flour or corn

