Daytime Kitchen: Breakfast & Steak Tacos With Tuco's Taqueria Garaje

ROANOKE - Jo Jo Soprano and Joe Munt are back from Tuco's Taqueria Garaje to talk about some upcoming events they have. Plus, don't miss a delicious recipe for breakfast and steak tacos!
Breakfast:
Fried Egg
Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Raw Onion
Lettuce
Cheese
Lime-Sour Cream
Pico de gallo
Cilantro
Lime wedge
Citrus Steak
Flat Iron, sliced thin
Marinated and grilled in our citrus blend
Served over lettuce
Pico de gallo
Tuco's Citrus Vinaigrette
Cotija Cheese
Cilantro
Lime wedge
Both are served on your choice of tortilla; flour or corn
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.