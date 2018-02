ROANOKE - Tuco's Taqueria Garaje is back with another savory taco recipe you're going to love! Just wait until you try their Brisket Tacos:

Brisket Tacos - seasoned smoked brisket, sautéed in a garlic & onion sauce (beef broth, onions, garlic, chili powder, paprika, salt, pepper and apple cider vinegar), topped with zesty red cabbage (red wine vinegar, olive oil, sriracha, salt & pepper

