Daytime Kitchen: Cajun Risotto

ROANOKE - Frankie Rowland's is back to talk about their Father's Day menu and teach us a delicious risotto recipe.

Cajun Risotto

1 1/2cup arborio rice

1/2 cup white wine

2-4 Cups Chicken or Vegetable stock

1 1/2tsp Cajun season

1/2tsp ground mustard

1/2tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp old bay

1 TBL fresh rosemary (chopped)

3/4 Cup white onion chopped

1/2Cup celery chopped

1/2 Cup carrot chopped

1 Jalapeño seeded and diced

S+P to taste

Chopped parsley and Parmesan to garnish



In a hot 2qt pan add oil and onions. Cook until tender. Add celery and carrots, cook until aromatic. Add all seasoning except old bay. Incorporate. Remove from heat and put veggies into separate bowl. In original pan, back on heat, add oil and sauté the rice until browned. Add wine and stock and turn down heat. Stir constantly and cook to desired doneness. Stir in the vegetables and enjoy!



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.