Daytime Kitchen: Can you Lose Weight Eating French Fries?

ROANOKE - Author & Health Coach Penny Foskaris shares some healthy fast food alternatives in our Daytime Kitchen today. Find out how to make French Fries healthier for the entire family, plus she's sharing some fun & healthy dip recipes that your family & friends will love.
Crispy Super Delicious Fries
INGREDIENTS
4 medium potatoes or sweet potatoes
4 tbsps. of EVOO or avocado oil
⅛ tsp of salt (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Rinse and scrub the potatoes.
You can peel them if you'd like I prefer to keep the peel on.
Pat them dry.
Cut them into the size of french fries.
Place in a large bowl that there is enough room to toss them.
Toss potatoes with oil and salt.
Place potatoes onto the copper crisping tray.
Cook in oven for 35-40 minutes.
Stir the fries ½ way through.
Remove from oven.
Sweet and Spicy ketchup dip
½ cup of ketchup
Juice of ½ a lime
1 tsp of cayenne pepper
1 tsp of honey
Jalapeno Yogurt Sauce
INGREDIENTS
1 cup nonfat Greek, almond or soy yogurt
1 jalapeno pepper seeded and chopped
1 tbsp EVOO
¼ tsp sea salt
¼ tsp pepper
1 clove of garlic minced or ½ tsp garlic powder
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix all ingredients together
Place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours prior to serving.
Fresh Fruit with a Honey Yogurt dip
1 cup of nonfat Greek yogurt, or coconut yogurt
1 tablespoon of honey
Stir together and enjoy.
Super Skinny Margarita
(75 fewer calories than traditional Skinny Margaritas!)
INGREDIENTS
1oz Anejo or Reposado Tequila
Juice from 1/2 a lime, 2 Orange slices
1 tsp Agave nectar
6 drops (KAL) Vanilla Stevia
1 Cup of water
Pour all ingredients into a shaker to mix. Serve over ice.
Calories 110, Carbs 11g
