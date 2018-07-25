Daytime Kitchen: Carolina Burger with Golden BBQ Sauce

Daytime Kitchen

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Chef Ted is back from 419 West with a tasty "Golden BBQ Sauce" Recipe that pairs perfectly with the restaurant's Carolina Burger. Find out more about the restaurant, upcoming events and try out this tasty recipe:

Golden BBQ recipe 

1 C mustard, yellow 
1/2 C sugar
1 C white vinegar
1 pinch Crushed red pepper
TT salt 

Process: heat sugar and vinegar in until fully dissolved. Add remaining ingredients and stir and heat until homogenous and smooth. 
 

 

