Daytime Kitchen: Charcuterie Board

ROANOKE - Life and style expert Liiz Bushong stops by the daytime kitchen to show us how to be crafty with a charcuterie board! From meats, cheese, crackers, and more; there are endless ways to create your own unique display. Get Liz's recipe here:
Charcuterie Board
Three cheeses- Soft, Medium and Strong cheese
Goat cheese- Brie, Wedge of Blue Cheese
Assorted Breads, Crackers
Chewy & Crunchy- Sweet & Salty-
Dried cherries, cranberries, apricots, candied nuts, pretzels
Spreads- savory & sweet
Olive tapenade, Pepper jam, fig jam, honey,
Instructions:
- Select a large cutting board –or make one. How to on lizbushong.com
- Arrange trio of cheese -your choice on board.
- Arrange fresh fruit and spreads
- Nestle assorted crackers & breads that pair with the cheese and spreads
- Add dried fruits and nuts
