Daytime Kitchen: Charcuterie Board

ROANOKE - Life and style expert Liiz Bushong stops by the daytime kitchen to show us how to be crafty with a charcuterie board! From meats, cheese, crackers, and more; there are endless ways to create your own unique display. Get Liz's recipe here:

Charcuterie Board

Three cheeses- Soft, Medium and Strong cheese

Goat cheese- Brie, Wedge of Blue Cheese

Assorted Breads, Crackers

Chewy & Crunchy- Sweet & Salty-

Dried cherries, cranberries, apricots, candied nuts, pretzels

Spreads- savory & sweet

Olive tapenade, Pepper jam, fig jam, honey,

Instructions:

Select a large cutting board –or make one. How to on lizbushong.com Arrange trio of cheese -your choice on board. Arrange fresh fruit and spreads Nestle assorted crackers & breads that pair with the cheese and spreads Add dried fruits and nuts

