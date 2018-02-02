Daytime Kitchen: Chocolate Lovers Month

ROANOKE - Rachel from HazelBea Catering is making a Chocolate Ganache Pie in the Daytime Kitchen today.

Semisweet Chocolate Ganache

Ingredients:

· 9" Wholly Wholesome Traditional Organic Pie Shell found at The Fresh Market and Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op

· 1 large egg plus 1 large egg yolk

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 10 oz. semisweet or bittersweet chocolate (use a bar, not chips), chopped

· ¾ tsp. orange-flavored liqueur, such as Cointreau

· ¾ tsp. orange-flavored liqueur, such as Cointreau

· ¾ tsp. pure vanilla extract

· ¼ tsp. kosher salt

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°.

2. In a small bowl, whisk the egg and egg yolk.

3. In a medium pot over medium heat, bring 1 inch of water to a simmer. Set a medium heatproof bowl inside the pot (be sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water); add the cream and chocolate to the bowl and cook, stirring frequently with a rubber spatula, just until the chocolate is melted and glossy.

4. Quickly remove the bowl and set aside. To temper the egg so it does not scramble in the chocolate, whisk 1 tablespoon of the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Repeat.

5. Then, using a rubber spatula, fold the egg mixture into chocolate mixture until combined. Stir in the orange liqueur, vanilla, and kosher salt.

6. Pour into the pie shell.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.