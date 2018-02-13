Daytime Kitchen: Chocolate Molten Cakes

ROANOKE - Mary Rapoport is back with a sweet treat, perfect for your Valentine's Day. Learn how to make those melt in your mouth Molten Chocolate Cakes.

Molten Chocolate Cake

6 oz. Bittersweet Baking Chocolate

10 Tablespoons butter

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

½ cup flour

3 whole eggs

3 egg yolks

6 6oz. custard cups or soufflé dishes

Spray custard cups and place on baking sheet.

Melt chocolate and butter in microwave on HIGH for 2 minutes or until butter is melted.

Stir until chocolate is completely melted (melt in 30 second additional bursts if needed).

Mix in the powdered sugar and flour.

Whisk in the whole eggs and egg yolks until well blended.

Pour batter into prepared custard cups (evenly divided).

Bake in preheated 425° oven for 15+ minutes or until cakes are puffed up and firm

around edges but slightly soft in the centers. Let stand one minute, then run a small knife

around cakes to loosen, place dessert plate on top and carefully invert.

Garnish with whipped cream, powdered sugar, ice cream, fruit, mint leaves, etc. Serve

immediately.

Tip: Can be made the day before, covered in plastic and refrigerated. Remove plastic

and bake when ready to serve.

