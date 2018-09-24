Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: Chorizo Gravy With Tuco's Taqueria Garaje

Get the recipe for this delicious dish and find out about their upcoming event

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE -  Joe and Andrew from Tuco's Taqueria join us in the Daytime Kitchen with a delicious recipe for Chorizo Gravy!  Get the details on the recipe, and their Tequila Dinner event in October!

 

Chorizo gravy

1/2 case of chorizo (20 links)
5 poblanos (diced)
3/4 cup flour 
1/2 melted butter 
1/2 gal milk

Take casing off the 20 links and brown. Add poblanos. Drain. Save drippings. Get milk boiling. In a separate, pan melt butter. Slowly mix in flour and drippings and whisk together. When milk is boiling, add the roux (butter/flour mix) Whisk with fury until smooth then add the cooked chorizo/poblano. 
 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.