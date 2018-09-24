Daytime Kitchen: Chorizo Gravy With Tuco's Taqueria Garaje

ROANOKE - Joe and Andrew from Tuco's Taqueria join us in the Daytime Kitchen with a delicious recipe for Chorizo Gravy! Get the details on the recipe, and their Tequila Dinner event in October!

Chorizo gravy

1/2 case of chorizo (20 links)

5 poblanos (diced)

3/4 cup flour

1/2 melted butter

1/2 gal milk

Take casing off the 20 links and brown. Add poblanos. Drain. Save drippings. Get milk boiling. In a separate, pan melt butter. Slowly mix in flour and drippings and whisk together. When milk is boiling, add the roux (butter/flour mix) Whisk with fury until smooth then add the cooked chorizo/poblano.



