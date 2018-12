ROANOKE - Executive Chef Ted Polfelt is back with a traditional Holiday Eggnog Recipe. Learn how to make your own version of this classic holiday beverage.

Semi-traditional egg nog with bourbon

1C heavy cream

1 C milk

4 egg yolks

1 tsp cinnamon

1.5 tsp nutmeg

1 T vanilla extract

4 oz. sugar

TT bourbon

heat cream, milk, and sugar to a simmer. Temper in the egg yolks. Strain and add remaining seasoning. Chill. Add bourbon to your liking!



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.