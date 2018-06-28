Daytime Kitchen: Coconut Ginger Ceviche

ROANOKE - We're learning the art of Ceviche from Rachel Doyle, Owner of HazelBea Catering. Plus, she's sharing a tasty recipe you can try at home:

Coconut Ginger Ceviche

YIELD 6-8

INGREDIENTS

o 1 lb. sea bass or mahi mahi filet

o 3/4 cp. fresh squeezed lime juice

o 1/3 cup orange juice

o 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

o 1/3 cup tamari

o 1-2 thai or other spicy chiles, seeded & finely diced

o 4 shallots, finely diced

o 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

o 2 inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

o 1/2 cup coconut milk

o 1 small radish

o 1 small green mango, peeled, julienned and cut into 1 inch lengths

o 1/2 red bell pepper, 1/4 inch dice

o 1/ cup roughly chopped cilantro

o 10-12 mint leaves, roughly chopped

o 4-5 basil leaves, cut into strips

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.