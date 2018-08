ROANOKE - Executive Chef Ted Polfelt from 419 West is back in the Daytime Kitchen with a tasty wing recipe-- perfect for your fall tailgates!

Cola wing sauce

12 oz. cola

2 T soy sauce

4 T apple cider vinegar

1 clove star anise

Dried Chile to taste

2 T chives

1 T fresh ginger minced

MOP: reduce until proper consistency. Coats the back of a spoon. Cool and toss cooked wings (fried or grilled) Top with toasted chopped peanuts and chives.

