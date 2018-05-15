Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: Crab Cake Matrimony with The Quarter

Hear about the exciting things happening at The Quarter, New Menu Items

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Hear about the exciting things happening at The Quarter -- a new menu and a new Voo Doo Lounge. General Manager, Chris Joyner, and Chef Evan Patterson are here with more on the exciting things in store.

Crab Cake Matrimony with Wild Rice Pilaf
Crab Cakes 

1 1/2 c mayo 
2 tbsp Dijon Mustard 
4 tbsp old bay  
2 tsp tobasco 
2 beaten egg 
4 c panko 
4 cans crab meat  2 back fin and 2 lump  
4 large red pepper diced fine 
1 medium onion 

Method:  
mix all except lump and panko, then add lump and panko  

Matrimony sauce 

14 oz yellow onion, minced 
12 oz  Green bell pepper, minced 
10 oz  Celery, minced 
1# 4 oz Andouille, diced 
2 oz garlic, minced 
3 tbsp  old bay 
1 c. sherry 
3 qt  cream 

Method:  
Saute onions, peppers, celery, andouille and garlic 
deglaze with sherry 
add old bay and cream 
bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, simmer for 15-20 minutes 

Wild rice Pilaf 

1 qt yellow onion 
.5 qt green bell peppers 
.5 qt  celery 
4 tbsp garlic 
2 qt wild rice 
3 qt chicken stock 
2 tbsp old bay 
2 ea bay leaf 
2 tbsp dried thyme 
2 tbsp black pepper, ground 
1 tsp cayenne pepper 
2 tbsp dried marjoram 
2 bsp dried basil 
2 tbsp  kosher salt 

Method:  
saute onions, peppers, celery, garlic together 
add wild rice, herbs and spices, saute 3 minutes 
add chicken stock and bring to a boil 
add everything to a deep hotel pan and cover with aluminum foil 
bake @ 350 for 30 minutes 
 

