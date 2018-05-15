Daytime Kitchen: Crab Cake Matrimony with The Quarter

ROANOKE - Hear about the exciting things happening at The Quarter -- a new menu and a new Voo Doo Lounge. General Manager, Chris Joyner, and Chef Evan Patterson are here with more on the exciting things in store.

Crab Cake Matrimony with Wild Rice Pilaf

Crab Cakes

1 1/2 c mayo

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

4 tbsp old bay

2 tsp tobasco

2 beaten egg

4 c panko

4 cans crab meat 2 back fin and 2 lump

4 large red pepper diced fine

1 medium onion

Method:

mix all except lump and panko, then add lump and panko

Matrimony sauce

14 oz yellow onion, minced

12 oz Green bell pepper, minced

10 oz Celery, minced

1# 4 oz Andouille, diced

2 oz garlic, minced

3 tbsp old bay

1 c. sherry

3 qt cream

Method:

Saute onions, peppers, celery, andouille and garlic

deglaze with sherry

add old bay and cream

bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, simmer for 15-20 minutes



Wild rice Pilaf

1 qt yellow onion

.5 qt green bell peppers

.5 qt celery

4 tbsp garlic

2 qt wild rice

3 qt chicken stock

2 tbsp old bay

2 ea bay leaf

2 tbsp dried thyme

2 tbsp black pepper, ground

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tbsp dried marjoram

2 bsp dried basil

2 tbsp kosher salt

Method:

saute onions, peppers, celery, garlic together

add wild rice, herbs and spices, saute 3 minutes

add chicken stock and bring to a boil

add everything to a deep hotel pan and cover with aluminum foil

bake @ 350 for 30 minutes



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.