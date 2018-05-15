Daytime Kitchen: Crab Cake Matrimony with The Quarter

ROANOKE - Hear about the exciting things happening at The Quarter -- a new menu and a new Voo Doo Lounge. General Manager, Chris Joyner, and Chef Evan Patterson are here with more on the exciting things in store.
Crab Cake Matrimony with Wild Rice Pilaf
Crab Cakes
1 1/2 c mayo
2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
4 tbsp old bay
2 tsp tobasco
2 beaten egg
4 c panko
4 cans crab meat 2 back fin and 2 lump
4 large red pepper diced fine
1 medium onion
Method:
mix all except lump and panko, then add lump and panko
Matrimony sauce
14 oz yellow onion, minced
12 oz Green bell pepper, minced
10 oz Celery, minced
1# 4 oz Andouille, diced
2 oz garlic, minced
3 tbsp old bay
1 c. sherry
3 qt cream
Method:
Saute onions, peppers, celery, andouille and garlic
deglaze with sherry
add old bay and cream
bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer, simmer for 15-20 minutes
Wild rice Pilaf
1 qt yellow onion
.5 qt green bell peppers
.5 qt celery
4 tbsp garlic
2 qt wild rice
3 qt chicken stock
2 tbsp old bay
2 ea bay leaf
2 tbsp dried thyme
2 tbsp black pepper, ground
1 tsp cayenne pepper
2 tbsp dried marjoram
2 bsp dried basil
2 tbsp kosher salt
Method:
saute onions, peppers, celery, garlic together
add wild rice, herbs and spices, saute 3 minutes
add chicken stock and bring to a boil
add everything to a deep hotel pan and cover with aluminum foil
bake @ 350 for 30 minutes
