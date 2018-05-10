Daytime Kitchen: Crepe Recipes Perfect for Mother's Day

ROANOKE - From Sweet to Savory-- these crepe recipes from Mary Rapoport will make mom smile this Mother's Day Weekend.

Basic Crepe Recipe

3 eggs

1 cup milk (For non-dessert crepes, use ½ cup milk and ½ cup water)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

¾ cup flour

2 T. sugar (for non-dessert crepes, skip sugar)

½ tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients in blender container. Blend about 1 minute. Scrape down sides. Blend about 30 seconds more. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before cooking.

1. Cooking Crepes

On medium-high heat, heat seasoned pan until just hot enough to sizzle a drop of water. Brush lightly with melted butter. Pour in just enough batter to cover bottom of pan, tipping and tilting pan to move batter quickly over bottom (3T - ¼ cup). Pour off any excess batter. If batter has holes, fill with a bit of batter. Cook until lightly browned on bottom, turn, cook a bit and flip out. Makes 10 - 12

2. Stacking

Stack with foil, plastic, or parchment in between; seal in a plastic bag and store flat in fridge or freeze, wrapped and sitting on a dinner plate (thaw before using); or use immediately.

24 Layer Crepe Cream Cake

Make two batches of crepes and chill. Make the following cream filling and make sure it's well chilled. To build cake, spread about 3 T. on each crepe, spreading toward edges, and stacking the crepes neatly. Cover and chill a few hours or until you serve it. Just before serving, dust with powdered sugar. Slice into wedges and serve, topped with pureed strawberries or raspberries. Serves 10 - 12

Cream Filling:

Whip 2 cups heavy whipping cream with 2 T. powdered sugar until stiff. Fold in 1 tsp. vanilla. Keep chilled until building the crepe cake.

Or use an 8 oz. carton of extra creamy non-dairy topping. Makes enough for 24 layers

Spinach/Mushroom Crepe Baskets with Baked Eggs

Prepare one batch of crepe batter (using milk and water and no sugar). Refrigerate one hour and prepare 12 crepes. Lay 2 crepes on flat surface, overlapping in the center several inches. Fill with the following spinach, mushroom filling along center, then roll tightly into a cigar-shape. Circle each cigar-shaped filled crepe around the perimeter of a sprayed, medium ramekin. Crack an egg in the center and top with a dollop of Boursin cheese. Bake in a 350° oven until egg is cooked through, about 20 min. Garnish with chopped red pepper and parsley. Makes 6

Spinach/ Mushroom Filling:

Cut up and sauté 8 oz. carton of sliced mushrooms in a bit of olive oil in a large skillet. When very limp, fold in a 10 oz. bag of baby spinach, stirring until all the spinach is limp. Pour off any liquid. Season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, rosemary or flavor to your desire. Enough to fill 6 'double' crepes

