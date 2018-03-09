Daytime Kitchen: Customer Favorites at Lew's

ROANOKE - The Owner of Lew's is here to talk Restaurant Week and share some of the favorites from their menu. Check them out on Williamson Rd. and their new location in Downtown Roanoke.

Summer Salad

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast

Mandarin Oranges

Strawberries

Cashews

Romaine/Iceberg/Red Cabbage/Shredded Carrots

Poppyseed Dressing



Tangled Up in Bleu Burger

8 oz. Seasoned Ground Beef

Sauteed Jalapeno Peppers

Sauteed Onions

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Romaine Lettuce

Steak Sauce

