Daytime Kitchen: Dark Chocolate Guinness Cheesecake

ROANOKE - Try out this sweet St. Patrick's Day Treat from Jenna Begley at 419 West, a Dark Chocolate Guinness Cheesecake.

Guinness Dark Chocolate Cheesecake

3# Cream Cheese

¾ box powdered sugar

2 whole eggs

4 egg yolks

1 Vanilla bean

1 Cup Guinness

1 1/2 Cups Dark Chocolate

Crust

1 ½ -2 packs graham crackers crushed

4 oz clarified butter

Directions

Mix together graham crackers and clarified butter in a bowl. Press into spring form pan with bottom lined with parchment paper and freeze. In a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat cream cheese until smooth for three minutes. Meanwhile, melt chocolate over a double boiler then beat into cream cheese and add sugar. After sugar is incorporated mix in whole eggs and egg yolk one at a time until each are mixed well then add vanilla. Poor mixture over frozen crust, smoothing out the sides of the pan. Bake at 350 for a hour and a half, cheesecake should be firm. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Baileys Whipped Cream

1/2 oz Baileys Irish Cream

1/2 Cup Whipping Cream

4 Tbsp Powdered Sugar

Directions

In a chilled mixing bowl, add all ingredients and whip together until stiff peaks form. Remove from bowl and serve chilled.

