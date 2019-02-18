Daytime Kitchen: Designer Girl Scout Shortbread Cookies

ROANOKE - A few ladies from Troop 86 join us in the Daytime Kitchen to talk about Girl Scout Cookie season and their favorite parts of being involved with the Girl Scouts. Plus, they're showing us how a few simple steps can turn those Shortbread Cookies into custom cookies for any event or occasion.

Jen & Mariah-Customizable Designer Shortbreads

1 box Shortbreads

1 cup each, melted chocolate candy coating (multiple colors)

Sprinkles

Mini baking chips

frosting

*any additional decorative goodies you’d like to add

Directions: Melt candy coating in microwave-safe container until smooth. Using a candy tool, dip 1 cookie into chocolate, then place on wax paper and add chosen toppings before the coating cools. Repeat as many times as you’d like. (If adding decorating gel, let coating cool before designing). These are great for theme parties and events as they can be customized to suit your needs!

