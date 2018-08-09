Daytime Kitchen: Diabetes Prevention

ROANOKE - Kim Butterfield from the Virginia Cooperative Extension joins us in the Daytime kitchen to talk about diabetes prevention and a local program.
She's also sharing the recipe for Greek layer dip.
Greek Layer Dip
1 ½ cups plain Greek yogurt
2 tablespoon chives
1 cup hummus (homemade or store-bought)
1 cucumber, peeled, sliced and chopped
3 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped
¼ cup olives, any variety - chopped
4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
¼ cup green onions, chopped
Layer in order given and sprinkle lightly with fresh or dried oregano. Serve with whole-wheat pita wedges and cut vegetables for a delicious, healthy appetizer or side dish.
