Daytime Kitchen: Flank Steak Chimichurri

ROANOKE - Charlie Brown is back from Frankie Rowland's steakhouse with a tasty recipe for Flank Steak Chimichurri. Plus, find out whats happening at the Downtown Roanoke restaurant.

Flank Steak Chimichurri

2 cups red wine vinegar

2 Shallot diced

3 garlic cloves thinly sliced

1/4 Cup Sugar

1 tsp salt

1 bunch of cilantro

1/2 bunch oregano

1/2 bunch parsley

( all herbs fresh, vine picked, diced)

1 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tsp jalapeño minced

Combine vinegar, salt, sugar in a non reactive pot and bring to a soft boil. Remove heat, add shallots and garlic. Chill. Once chilled add the rest of the prepped ingredients and let sit at least 30 minutes.

