Daytime Kitchen: Flank Steak Chimichurri

ROANOKE - Charlie Brown is back from Frankie Rowland's steakhouse with a tasty recipe for Flank Steak Chimichurri. Plus, find out whats happening at the Downtown Roanoke restaurant.
Flank Steak Chimichurri
2 cups red wine vinegar
2 Shallot diced
3 garlic cloves thinly sliced
1/4 Cup Sugar
1 tsp salt
1 bunch of cilantro
1/2 bunch oregano
1/2 bunch parsley
( all herbs fresh, vine picked, diced)
1 tsp crushed red pepper
1 tsp jalapeño minced
Combine vinegar, salt, sugar in a non reactive pot and bring to a soft boil. Remove heat, add shallots and garlic. Chill. Once chilled add the rest of the prepped ingredients and let sit at least 30 minutes.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.