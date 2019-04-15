Daytime Kitchen: Flourless Chocolate Cake & perfectly cooked eggs

ROANOKE, Va. - Mary Rapoport is back in the Kitchen from the Virginia Egg Council with some fun recipes for Easter. Plus, she's sharing a hack for perfectly cooked hard boiled eggs every time.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

This decadent cake is too rich and wonderful to believe! And since it doesn’t contain flour, it’s perfect for Passover, when flour is proscribed, and it can be enjoyed by those who are gluten intolerant. *When enjoying meat at your Passover Seder, use margarine in place of butter since you can’t have dairy with a meat meal. Serve it plain, dusted with powdered sugar and berries or dress it up for your Easter celebration with marshmallow bunnies surrounding the cake.

Get ready:

Prepare pan: Grease and line a 9” cake pan with parchment strips, extending past the top. Then cut a piece of parchment or wax paper to fit the bottom – put in place and grease that. Or use spring form pan.

Preheat oven to 300°.

Have a pan ready that is larger than the 9” cake pan, that’ll be able to surround the cake pan with water.

Heat water in a kettle for the water bath you’ll bake this in.

Simple Syrup:

½ cup water

¼ teas. Sea salt

¾ cup sugar

Combine ingredients in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir and heat until it dissolves. Set aside.

Chocolate:

18 oz. (2 ¼ cups) Bittersweet chocolate chips (use a quality brand)

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, at room temperature *(or margarine)

Melt chocolate in the microwave – begin with one minute, then in 30 second increments until chocolate is totally melted when stirred. Place in the bowl of a stand mixer and beat on medium speed while you add the butter, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Mix in the warm sugar/water.

Eggs and Flavor

6 eggs, at room temperature

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Slowly beat in eggs, one at a time until completely smooth. Make sure all mixture, even that at the bottom is being blended in.

Add vanilla.

Then:

Pour cake batter into prepared pan and place in the larger pan of water – it should displace it enough to come up halfway up the sides of the cake pan. Carefully place in the center of the oven.

Bake for 45 minutes. The center will look wet, but the sides will look done.

Remove from oven, then carefully remove cake from water bath and cool on a wire rack. Cool overnight in the refrigerator.

Garnish with:

Stand bunny Peeps all around the outside edge for an Easter treat. Surround with edible Easter grass and dust top with powdered sugar.

Simply dust with powdered sugar and garnish with strawberries or raspberries.

Make Chocolate Ganache and while still mostly liquid, pour over top and sides .

Serves 12

Virginia Egg Council – 540 345 3958 – eggsrgr8@rev.net - www.virginiaeggcouncil.org

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.