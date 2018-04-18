Daytime Kitchen: Fork & Cork Celebrates Bacon with Chef T

ROANOKE - Chef T joins us with the perfect recipe to celebrate a SWVA favorite-- Bacon! Plus, she's talking about her involvement and demo coming up at this weekend's Fork & Cork Festival in Blacksburg.
Bacon wrapped scallop with apple relish:
4 large U10 scallops
4 slices thick cut bacon
8oz salmon
1 Tbsp chili paste
oil
salt and black pepper
1 granny Smith apple small diced
1 lime juiced
2 tbsp chopped parsley
pickled ginger for garnish
Slice salmon into 2 oz strips and season with chili paste.
Wrap each scallop with salmon, then wrap with bacon.
Sear scallop on top and bottom until golden brown
Finish in broiler about 3 to 5 min to ensure bacon and salmon cooks
Apple relish:
In a separate bowl combine parsley, apples and lime juice. season with salt and pepper.
Top scallops with apple mixture.
