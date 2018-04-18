Daytime Kitchen: Fork & Cork Celebrates Bacon with Chef T

ROANOKE - Chef T joins us with the perfect recipe to celebrate a SWVA favorite-- Bacon! Plus, she's talking about her involvement and demo coming up at this weekend's Fork & Cork Festival in Blacksburg.

Bacon wrapped scallop with apple relish:

4 large U10 scallops

4 slices thick cut bacon

8oz salmon

1 Tbsp chili paste

oil

salt and black pepper

1 granny Smith apple small diced

1 lime juiced

2 tbsp chopped parsley

pickled ginger for garnish

Slice salmon into 2 oz strips and season with chili paste.

Wrap each scallop with salmon, then wrap with bacon.

Sear scallop on top and bottom until golden brown

Finish in broiler about 3 to 5 min to ensure bacon and salmon cooks

Apple relish:

In a separate bowl combine parsley, apples and lime juice. season with salt and pepper.

Top scallops with apple mixture.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.