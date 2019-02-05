Daytime Kitchen: Frankie Rowland's Cognac Cream Sauce

ROANOKE - Celebrate LOVE at Frankie Rowland's this Valentine's Day! We're getting a sneak peak at their special menu for the big occasion, plus Chef Charles Brown is making Scallops in their famous Cognac Cream Sauce. Find out how to make the sauce yourself!

Cognac Cream Sauce

3-6 scallops pref: U/10

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1.5 oz Cognac

S+P

1 Tbl Chopped Garlic

1 Tbl Chopped Shallot

1/2 Cup Shredded Parmesan

1 tsp Fresh Chopped Parsley

In pan medium high heat. Hard sear scallops, add shallots and garlic. Remove from heat, flip scallops and deglaze with cognac. Back on heat, add heavy cream and begin reducing. Remove scallops and set aside. Add Parmesan to incorporate. Once thickened add S+P and parsley. Then pour over scallops or enjoy on the side.



