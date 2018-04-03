Daytime Kitchen: French Cream Tart

ROANOKE - Liz Bushong joins us with another beautiful and tasty recipe. Today, we're "whipping up" a French Cream Tart -- perfect for your next spring event or party.

French Cream Tart Recipe|

lizbushong.com

Pate Sucree (Tart Shell)

1-cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

2-2/3 cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup + 3 tablespoons almond flour, sifted

7 tablespoons confectioners sugar-sifted

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon confectioners sugar-sifted

1 egg + 1 egg yolk

½ teaspoon vanilla or ½ vanilla bean, split lengthwise

Crème Bouquet Whipped Cream

2 cups heavy whipping cream, chilled

½ cup confectioner's sugar, sifted

½ teaspoon Crème Bouquet Concentrated Flavoring

2 teaspoon powdered gelatin

2 tablespoon cold water

Garnish

5-6 fresh strawberries with leaves

½ cup fresh blueberries

6 French Chocolate macrons * see recipe lizbushong.com

6 Shortbread mini tart shells* filled with Lemon curd

6 packages Sixlets or other small red, white or pink candies

Instructions:

Make Pate Sucree

Place all-purpose flour in medium bowl, add sifted almond flour with 7 tablespoons confectioners sugar whisk together. Place butter in stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter on low speed until butter is smooth and consistent as mayo. Add remaining confectioners sugar to the butter mixture then vanilla mix to blend then gradually add reserved flour in 2 additions. Mix 20 seconds. Scape bottom of bowl and add egg and yolk, mix on low speed just to combine. Transfer dough to work surface. Use heel of your hand to smooth dough.

Divide dough in half and form each half into 4 x 6 inch rectangle about 2/3 thick.

Wrap dough-tangles in plastic wrap. Refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.

Allow 1 packet of dough to sit at room temperature until slightly softened. Roll out into 1/8" thick disc large enough to fit heart shaped template. Cut 2 hearts with center removed. Place on parchment lined shiny baking sheet. Chill hearts 10 minutes.

Bake tart dough at 350F for 10 minutes watching it doesn't burn. Cover with foil if necessary but avoid under baking. Remove from oven and cool hearts.

Whipped Cream & Garnish:

In small cup, dissolve gelatin in water and sit 5 minutes, microwave 15 seconds to melt. Let cool to room temperature.

In large clean and chilled mixing bowl with whisk attachment beat heavy cream on medium speed for 1 minute. Add cooled gelatin crème bouquet and confectioners sugar beat until thick.

Fill pastry bag fitted with a large round tip # 808 with whipped cream. Pipe large dollops of cream on top of one heart crust. Add second crust on top of dollops. Repeat piping dollops.

Garnish with sliced strawberries, blueberries, macrons, sixlets, lemon tarts and edible flowers if desired.

Keep refrigerated and enjoy within 1 day. Best if eaten same day made.

