Daytime Kitchen: Fresh Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

ROANOKE - Cuddle up on the couch with this classic comfort food recipe from Bella Events Catering. See how Owner Marsha Fisher makes fresh Cajun Shrimp Alfredo.

Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces fettuccine pasta, cooked according to package directions and drained

FOR THE SHRIMP:

2 tablespoons cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1-1/2 pounds medium to large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

FOR THE ALFREDO SAUCE:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, cubed

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

OPTIONAL:

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

Melt the 2 tablespoons of butter for the shrimp in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes (stirring often), or until shrimp have just turned pink on both sides. Transfer shrimp to a plate and set aside.

In nonstick sauce pan on medium heat, add 1/2 cup of unsalted butter, cream cheese, heavy cream, Parmesan and black pepper continuing to whisk until sauce reaches desired thickness.

Remove from heat and add pasta to sauce. Toss to coat evenly and top with shrimp. Garnish with parsley, if desired and serve immediately.

