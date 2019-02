ROANOKE - Chef Ted is back from 419 West to show us how easy it is to make our own fresh pasta!

Pasta dough

6 oz. AP flour

2 oz. Semolina Flour

2 eggs

1 tsp salt

1 oz EVO

Mop: combine all inresients in a good processor or stand mixer until sought ball is formed and it appears smooth. Wrap and let it rest and hydrate for one hour until rolling into d edited shape.



