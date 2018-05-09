Daytime Kitchen: Fresh Pimento Cheese, Shrimp & Grits

ROANOKE - Chef Charlie Brown is back with a preview of Frankie Rowland's Mother's Day menu. Learn how to make their tasty pimento cheese at home:

Homemade Pimento Cheese.

4 cups White cheddar cheese. Shredded

8 oz cream cheese softened

1/2 Cup mayo (or more if you'd like)

4-6 oz pimentos chopped and drained

1 jalapeño seeded and diced ( pickled works great too)

2 strips bacon cooked and crumbled

1tsp smoked paprika

S+P to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and incorporate until even

