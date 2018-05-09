Daytime Kitchen

Daytime Kitchen: Fresh Pimento Cheese, Shrimp & Grits

Chef Charlie Brown is back with a preview of Frankie's Mother's Day menu

By Natalie Faunce - Daytime Blue Ridge Host, Brittany Flowers - Daytime Blue Ridge Host

ROANOKE - Chef Charlie Brown is back with a preview of Frankie Rowland's Mother's Day menu. Learn how to make their tasty pimento cheese at home:

Homemade Pimento Cheese. 

4 cups White cheddar cheese. Shredded 
8 oz cream cheese softened 
1/2 Cup mayo (or more if you'd like)
4-6 oz pimentos chopped and drained
1 jalapeño seeded and diced ( pickled works great too)
2 strips bacon cooked and crumbled 
1tsp smoked paprika
S+P to taste

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and incorporate until even

