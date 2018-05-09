Daytime Kitchen: Fresh Pimento Cheese, Shrimp & Grits

ROANOKE - Chef Charlie Brown is back with a preview of Frankie Rowland's Mother's Day menu. Learn how to make their tasty pimento cheese at home:
Homemade Pimento Cheese.
4 cups White cheddar cheese. Shredded
8 oz cream cheese softened
1/2 Cup mayo (or more if you'd like)
4-6 oz pimentos chopped and drained
1 jalapeño seeded and diced ( pickled works great too)
2 strips bacon cooked and crumbled
1tsp smoked paprika
S+P to taste
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and incorporate until even
