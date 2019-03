ROANOKE, Va. - Chef Ted shows us how to use Spring's freshest ingredients in the kitchen with this delicious salad. He's also sharing this simple and delicious vinaigrette dressing recipe with us today!

Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

2 oz. whole grain

1 T chive

1 tsp tarragon

2 oz. champagne vinegar

4 oz. olive or salad oil

TT salt and pepper

1 tsp garlic minced

1/2 tsp sugar

MOP: combine all ingredients except oil and stream to emulsify.



