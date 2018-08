ROANOKE - Pumpernickel Pickle is back in our Kitchen with a fresh summer Bruschetta recipe

Tomato Bruschetta

8 seeded and diced roma tomatoes

1/3 cup fresh basil

2 cloves minced garlic

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon high quality olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and serve with toasted baguette and shredded parmesan

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.