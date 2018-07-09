Daytime Kitchen: Fried Pickle Tacos

ROANOKE - Tuco's Taqueria Garaje is back with some more creative taco recipes in our Daytime Kitchen-- today we're trying out Fried Pickle Tacos and Serrano Steak Tacos.
Fried Pickle Tacos:
House-made jalapeño pickles, fried and served over shredded lettuce.
Topped with Tuco's Spicy Ranch.
Serrano Steak Tacos:
Flat Iron Steak sliced thinly and grilled to perfection in our garlic-Serrano marinade.
served over Carolina style slaw.
Topped with shredded lettuce, cheese and lime-sour cream.
