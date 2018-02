ROANOKE - River & Rail's Bar Manager, Shane Lumpp, is here to tell us how they keep things fun & fresh at the bar. Today he's showing us a classic "Royal Ascot":



The Royal Ascot - 1.5 ounces of Grapefruit infused Bourbon, .75 ounces of Grappa, and .5 ounces of Honey Shrub (2 parts honey to 1 part apple cider vinegar).

Stirred and served in a chilled Nick & Nora, garnished with edible pansies.

