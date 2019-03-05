Daytime Kitchen: Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake

ROANOKE - We're getting creative with our cookies again with the girls from Troop #86 -- find out how to make this tasty frozen treat that combines TWO of the top cookie flavors.

Girl Scout Cookie Milkshake

4 peanut butter patties

1 cup of milk

2 cups of chocolate ice cream

2 thin mint cookies, set aside

Directions: Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until desired thickness is reached. Crush 1 thin mint for topping. Sprinkle crushed thin mint and top completed milkshake with whipped cream dollop and garnish with second thin mint.

