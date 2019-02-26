Daytime Kitchen: Girl Scout S'mores Trail Mix Bark

ROANOKE - We're in the Kitchen with some of the ladies of Girl Scout Troop 86 to get creative with some classic cookies. Today, we're sharing a fun Trail Mix Bark recipe using the S'mores cookies.

S'mores Trail Mix Bark

1 cup vanilla candy coating

4 Girl Scout S’more’s cookies, crushed or broken into small chunks

¼ cup mini marshmallows

¼ cup craisins

¼ cup almond slices

*add in any other of your favorites

Directions: Melt candy coating in microwave and spread on a piece of parchment paper. (you can also blend chocolate and vanilla candy coating together for a swirled look). While still warm sprinkle on the cookies, marshmallows, craisins and any other of your favorite toppings. Make sure that each item touches the melted candy coating so that it sticks! Place into the refrigerator for 30 minutes to harden. Once out of the fridge break into pieces and enjoy! Makes a quick and easy campfire treat or gift!

