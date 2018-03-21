Daytime Kitchen: Gluten Free Options at Grace's Place Pizzeria

ROANOKE - Gluten isn't in ALL Italian food-- Grace's Place Pizzeria has options for everyone. Grace Niday is back in our kitchen to share the secrets to the Gluten Free options on the menu everyday.

Gluten Free Pizza Blanca (Greek Style Pizza)

Ingredients:

10-12 In Pizza Crust

4 Oz. Ricotta Sauce

3 Oz. Artichokes Heart Sliced

1 1/2 Oz. Black Olives

2 Oz. Grated Feta Cheese

1 Cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Salt and Pepper

Preparation: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a small bowl combined Ricotta sauce, salt and pepper to taste. Place your Gluten free crust on a pizza screen or tray, spread the ricotta sauce on your crust leaving about an inch from the edge, evenly spread Artichoke hearts; top with Mozzarella cheese then spread feta cheese and finally, black olives. Place in the oven for about 15 minutes or until golden brown.



