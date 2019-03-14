Daytime Kitchen: Green smoothies for National Nutrition Month

ROANOKE, Va. - Registered Dietician Beth Richey is back in the Daytime Kitchen today to show us some ways we can sneak our nutrients into our diet. Plus, she's sharing a tasty recipe you should try at home!

Leprechaun Smoothie

Serves 2

1 ½ cup Silk Protein Nutmilk (almond/cashew)…or 1% cow's milk

1 cup (packed) baby spinach*

¼ avocado*

1 Tbsp fresh mint leaves

2 dates (pitted)

1 tsp. vanilla extract (pure)

1 tsp spirulina (optional)

2 Tbsp. dark chocolate chips (a bit extra chopped into shavings)

Add all ingredients, EXCEPT the chocolate chips, into a blender.

Blend until smooth

Add chocolate chips and blend for an additional 15-20 seconds until pieces are well chopped.

Top with chocolate shavings and enjoy cold.

*These ingredients can be placed in the freezer ahead of time to provide a thicker smoothie.

Nutrition Information per serving:

280 calories, 33g carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 14g total fat, 3.75g saturated fat, 11g protein, 197mg sodium, 404mg potassium.

Also rich in vitamin B12, folic acid, vitamin A, K, calcium, and iron.

