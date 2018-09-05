Daytime Kitchen: Grillades And Grits

ROANOKE - Culinary Storyteller, Shawanda Marie, joins us today with a lesson in Creole cooking and culture. Learn more about the cooking experiences she offers and she shares a tasty recipe:

Recipe: Grillades & Grits

(pronounced 'gree-yahds')

Servings: 6 servings

Grillades

1 1/2 to 2 pounds top round steak or veal medallions, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1/3 cup flour

1 1/2 teaspoons Creole seasoning or to taste

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1/2 green pepper, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

1 tablespoon flour

1 quart of beef broth

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1-2 bay leaves

1 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Grits

2 cups water

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup stone-ground grits

2 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon pepper

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese (white or yellow)

Combine flour and Creole seasoning in a large plastic bag. Add steak and shake to coat evenly.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a cast iron Dutch oven or a deep pan set over medium-high heat.

Add steak and brown on both sides. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add remaining oil to pan along with celery, onion , green pepper, and red pepper. Cook until soft, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes.

Add garlic and cook for 1 minute.

Sprinkle 1 tablespoon flour over the veggies and stir to mix it in well.

Gradually stir in the beef broth and then add the tomatoes.

Add bay leaves and Worcestershire sauce.

Add steak back to pan, cover and simmer for 1 hour.

Meanwhile make grits. To make grits, bring water, milk, and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Gradually whisk in grits so that they do not clump. Turn heat to low and cook according to package directions (probably a good 45 minutes for stone-ground or shorter for quick grits.) Stir frequently to prevent the grits from scorching on the bottom of the pan. If grits are getting too thick, you can add more water.

Once done, turn heat off and stir in butter, cheeses, and pepper. Keep warm.

Serve grits in bowl or plate with a few generous spoons of grillades on top. Garnish with parsley.

