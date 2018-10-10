Daytime Kitchen: Grilled Romaine Salad With Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse

ROANOKE - Chef Charlie Brown from Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse is back in the daytime kitchen with a recipe for Grilled Romaine Salad.

Marinated Frilled Romain Heart Salad

2 Romain hearts marinated. Recipe follows

1/2 cup sunflower kernels

1/2 cup goat cheese crumbles

3-4 strips bacon cooked crispy, and crumbled

12 cherry tomatoes, blistered

Parmesan crisp. Recipe follows

Balsamic reduction. Recipe follows

In a bowl mix 2 cups of apple cider vinegar with 1/2 cup sugar, 1 TBL salt, 2 TBL chopped garlic, 1 TBL chopped shallot. Mix well and submerge Romain for 1/2 hour before grilling.

Balsamic reduction: in a small sauce pan, add 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar on medium heat. Carefully reduce until motor oil like consistency. Remove from heat and stir in 1 TBL butter until incorporated.

Parmesan crisp: In a nonstickpan, on medium heat, pour in a thin layer of shredded Parmesan cheese. Let it crisp over one side and flip it. Repeat until desired texture

