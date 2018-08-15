Daytime Kitchen: Grilled Watermelon Salad

ROANOKE - Chef Charlie Brown is back from Frankie Rowland's Steakhouse with a delicious new appetizer celebrating the flavors of Summer & Fall. Learn how to make this delicious twist on a fresh grilled salad.

Grilled Watermelon "Salad" App

1 Seedless Watermelon: cut both ends, and the rind off to expose the "meat" of the Watermelon, forming a square. Cut down as needed.

Marinade:

2 Qt Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 # Light Brown Sugar

2 TBL Whole Grain Mustard

Handful of Fresh Mint

S+P to taste

Salad:

Arugula

Buffalo Mozzarella

Balsamic Reduction

Chorizo Sausage sliced

Fresh Mint

Pickled Shallot



Marinade the Watermelon for 24hrs prior. Use cast iron skillet or grill at medium heat. Place Watermelon in pan, and fry to desired doneness on all sides. Let cool. On plate arrange all ingredients except for the balsamic how you want. Once the Watermelon has cooled, slice down and add to your plate. Drizzle balsamic and enjoy!



