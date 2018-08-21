Daytime Kitchen: Healthy Back to School Snacks

ROANOKE - Eating together should be a priority as kids head back to the classroom. Kimberly Butterfield from the Virginia Cooperative Extension is back in our kitchen to talk to us about the "Eat Together" Initiative and she's sharing some healthy Back to School snack options.

Healthy Back to School "Cookies"

8 whole-wheat graham cracker squares

¼ cup raisins or other dried fruit

¼ cup peanut butter or other nut butter

2-3 Tbs honey

4 tsp unsweetened coconut



Directions: Combine ground whole-wheat graham crackers, raisins, peanut butter and honey in a small bowl. Pat into 8 cookies and press lightly in coconut.

