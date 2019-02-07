Daytime Kitchen: Healthy 3-Course Date Night

ROANOKE - Timothy Schoonmaker is back in the Daytime Kitchen from CENTRA Health. This time he's showing us that a "Date Night In" can be easier on your wallet and your waistline. Try out this tasty 3-course meal to impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day:

Tomato and Mozzarella Salad

Serves 4-6

2 pints grape, cherry, or globe tomatoes (globe tomatoes will need to be quartered, cherry/grape cut in half

1 lb- Fresh Mozzarella, diced

1 bunch- fresh basil, chiffonade

1 # spring mix

For Vinaigrette:

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper, to taste

In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, mozzarella, salad, and basil. Set aside. In a separate bowl, add olive oil, vinegar, Dijon mustard, and salt/pepper. Whisk until combined. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad mix and serve immediately.

Gluten Free Penne Pasta Bake (with Chicken)

Serves 4-6

1 box gluten free pasta, cooked (per box instructions, usually in boiling water until al-dente)

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ cup black olives

1 can diced tomatoes (including juice)

1 roasted red pepper

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup shredded carrots

½ cup mushrooms

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

In a sauté pan, add olive oil, garlic, olives, peppers, carrots, and mushrooms. Sauté on high for 2-3 minutes or until vegetables have warmed through. Add in pasta and sauté for 2-3 additional minutes, ensuring that pasta is well coated. Add in the diced tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Sauté for an additional 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat, serve with parmesan cheese.

Gluten Free Vanilla Sponge Cake

Makes 1- 8 inch cake

¼ cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup almond milk (or coconut milk, soy milk, etc)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

8 tablespoons maple syrup

1 ¼ cup gluten free flour (or flour blend, depending on preference)

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

FOR TOPPINGS:

1 pint Strawberries, washed, sliced

1 cup chocolate chips (semi sweet)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease cake pan with butter or coconut oil. Set aside. Mix oil, milk, lemon juice, vanilla, and maple syrup in a bowl, set aside. In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Ensure it is mixed well, sift if necessary. Combine wet and dry ingredients together. Pour into greased baking pan, and bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick in the center comes out dry. Allow to cool and remove from pan. Place on Platter

In a glass bowl, add chocolate chips. Microwave on high for 10-15 seconds at a time, until chocolate is melted. Pour over the cake, and layer strawberries on top.

Add whip cream if desired

