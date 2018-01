ROANOKE - Cabo Fish Taco is cooking in our kitchen & talking about their move to Roanoke. Try to recreate their delicious Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos at home!

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos

4-5oz Fresh Salmon

Flour Tortillas

Blackening Seasoning

1oz Lettuce Blend

1oz Cheddar Jack Cheese

1oz House Made Guacamole

1oz Fresh Diced Tomatoes

2oz Soy Ginger Glaze

2oz Honey Wasabi Aioli

Scallions and Sesame Seeds, for garnish

