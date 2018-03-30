Daytime Kitchen: Huevos Rancheros

ROANOKE - Registered Dietitian, Beth Richey, joins us with a fresh, healthy take on a classic breakfast favorite.

Huevos Rancheros

Serves 6

Scrambled Eggs:

· 6 large eggs

· 1 cup liquid egg whites

· ¼ cup water

· 1/8 tsp. salt

· 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper

Whisk together eggs and water.

In a medium, non-stick, sauté pan, cook the egg mixture over medium-high heat.

Continually whisk eggs as they cook creating creamy, small curds.

As soon as all the eggs have cooked through and no liquid remains, remove from heat.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Black Bean and Avocado Salad:

· 1 can black beans, rinsed well.

· 1 ripe avocado, diced

· 1/4 cup red onion, finely diced

· 2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, minced

· 1/4 tsp. ground cumin

· 1 Tbsp. lime juice

· 2 Tbsp. olive or canola oil

· 1/4 tsp salt

Combine all ingredients and serve.

Roasted Butternut Squash Steaks:

· 12-14 slices of peeled butternut squash (½ inch thick)

· 1 Tbsp canola oil

· 1/4 tsp ground black pepper

· ¼ - ½ tsp. ground cumin

· ¼ - ½ tsp. ground coriander

Pre-heat your oven to bake at 400 degrees

Brush each slice of butternut squash with oil (back and front)

Sprinkle with pepper, cumin and coriander.

Bake for 10 minutes, flip and then an additional 10-12 minutes until squash is fork tender.

Assembly: serve 1 scoop of eggs over 2-3 slices of roasted butternut squash (equaling 1 cup) and topped with 1/3 cup black bean salad and 1Tbsp. of your favorite salsa.

Nutritional Information: 1 serving of assembled recipe

350 kcals, 17g total fat, 3g saturated fat, 186mg cholesterol, 471mg sodium, 33g carbohydrates, 9g dietary fiber, 17g protein

