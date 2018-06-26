Daytime Kitchen: Indian Cuisine from Taaza

ROANOKE - We explore Indian food and culture with Taaza Restaurant located in the Grandin Village in Roanoke. Plus, we're getting to taste some of their most popular dishes and unique cocktails.

Kashmiri Lamb:

Ingredients:

For sauce:

Onion - 2

Tomato - 1

Chilly Powder - 1 tsp

Corriander Powder - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1 tsp

Dry Methi leaves - 1tsp

Oil - 2oz

Ginger garlic paste - 4oz

Almond paste - 4oz

Heavy Cream - 8oz

Apricots - 8 pieces

Dry fruits and nuts - 4 oz

For Lamb chops:

Chilly powder - just a pinch for taste

Corriander powder - 1 tbsp

Turmeric powder - 1 tsp

Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp

Garam masala - 1tsp

Methi leaves - 1 tsp

Greek yogurt - 1 tbsp

Lemon juice - 2oz

Oil - 2oz

Method:

For sauce: Add the oil in a pan, add the sliced onions, sauté until it is nicely translucent and brown, add the tomatoes, once tomato is cooked then add the dry powders and cook until the raw smell is gone and the oil starts to ooze. Grind all these and then add it back to the pan, then add the cream, and all other wet ingredients and sauté for just a couple of minutes until all gets incorporated into a smooth sauce. Meanwhile cook the marinated Lamb chops in the Tandoor or grill and then add it to the sauce. Enjoy it with white rice or butter Naan or any flavored Naan of your choice.



Drink pairing: Blueberry chutney martini

Ingredients: Top shelf Vodka

Triple Sec

Freshly squeezed ginger juice

Homemade blueberry chutney

(Blueberry, ginger, lime juice, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, cardamom boil all the ingredients and puree them)

Sweet lime juice

Lime wedge for garnish

Honey Lime Salmon w/ baby organic spinach:

Ingredients:

For Salmon: Lemon juice - 2oz

Oregano - just a pinch

Honey - 1 tsp

Mediterranean sea salt

Onion - 2oz

Oil - 2oz

Spinach - 5oz

Corn - 3oz

Pickled vegetables

(Carrot, cucumber, radish, vinegar - 8oz, sugar - 4oz, water - 4oz, bay leaves - 2, red chilli whole - 1. Cook all and strain the liquid)

Method:

Prepare the pickled vegetables and set it aside. Add oil to the pan, add the onions, then the spinach, add the corn and cook the spinach for just a couple of minutes. Place the spinach onto the plate and top it off with the cooked Salmon from the tandoor or grill. Enjoy it just like that or with Roti.



Drink pairing: Curry leaf Cumin Maragarita

Ingredients: Tuequla infused with curry leaves

Orange liquieor

Sweet lime juice

Roasted cumin

Lime for garnish

