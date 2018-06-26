Daytime Kitchen: Indian Cuisine from Taaza

ROANOKE - We explore Indian food and culture with Taaza Restaurant located in the Grandin Village in Roanoke. Plus, we're getting to taste some of their most popular dishes and unique cocktails.
Kashmiri Lamb:
Ingredients:
For sauce:
Onion - 2
Tomato - 1
Chilly Powder - 1 tsp
Corriander Powder - 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Garam masala powder - 1 tsp
Dry Methi leaves - 1tsp
Oil - 2oz
Ginger garlic paste - 4oz
Almond paste - 4oz
Heavy Cream - 8oz
Apricots - 8 pieces
Dry fruits and nuts - 4 oz
For Lamb chops:
Chilly powder - just a pinch for taste
Corriander powder - 1 tbsp
Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp
Garam masala - 1tsp
Methi leaves - 1 tsp
Greek yogurt - 1 tbsp
Lemon juice - 2oz
Oil - 2oz
Method:
For sauce: Add the oil in a pan, add the sliced onions, sauté until it is nicely translucent and brown, add the tomatoes, once tomato is cooked then add the dry powders and cook until the raw smell is gone and the oil starts to ooze. Grind all these and then add it back to the pan, then add the cream, and all other wet ingredients and sauté for just a couple of minutes until all gets incorporated into a smooth sauce. Meanwhile cook the marinated Lamb chops in the Tandoor or grill and then add it to the sauce. Enjoy it with white rice or butter Naan or any flavored Naan of your choice.
Drink pairing: Blueberry chutney martini
Ingredients: Top shelf Vodka
Triple Sec
Freshly squeezed ginger juice
Homemade blueberry chutney
(Blueberry, ginger, lime juice, cinnamon, cloves, cumin, cardamom boil all the ingredients and puree them)
Sweet lime juice
Lime wedge for garnish
Honey Lime Salmon w/ baby organic spinach:
Ingredients:
For Salmon: Lemon juice - 2oz
Oregano - just a pinch
Honey - 1 tsp
Mediterranean sea salt
Onion - 2oz
Oil - 2oz
Spinach - 5oz
Corn - 3oz
Pickled vegetables
(Carrot, cucumber, radish, vinegar - 8oz, sugar - 4oz, water - 4oz, bay leaves - 2, red chilli whole - 1. Cook all and strain the liquid)
Method:
Prepare the pickled vegetables and set it aside. Add oil to the pan, add the onions, then the spinach, add the corn and cook the spinach for just a couple of minutes. Place the spinach onto the plate and top it off with the cooked Salmon from the tandoor or grill. Enjoy it just like that or with Roti.
Drink pairing: Curry leaf Cumin Maragarita
Ingredients: Tuequla infused with curry leaves
Orange liquieor
Sweet lime juice
Roasted cumin
Lime for garnish
