Daytime Kitchen: Jumbo Lump Crab Dip with 419 West

ROANOKE - Exec. Chef Ted Polfelt joins us with all the latest going on at 419 West, plus he's teaching the ladies how to make a fresh "Jumbo Lump Crab Dip" using a fresh beer.

JUMBO LUMP CRAB DIP

8 oz. Beer, Blue Lake Blonde Mornay

1 qt. Heavy Cream

4 oz. Cheddar

4 oz. Gruyere

1 tsp dry mustard

1 pinch cayenne pepper

TT salt and pepper

4 oz. roux

MOP: Reduce beer by 1/2. Add heavy cream and seasonings and bring to a simmer. Temper in cheese. Add roux until desired consistency is acheived. Bring to a boil to cook flour out.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.