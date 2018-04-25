Daytime Kitchen: Jumbo Lump Crab Dip with 419 West

ROANOKE - Exec. Chef Ted Polfelt joins us with all the latest going on at 419 West, plus he's teaching the ladies how to make a fresh "Jumbo Lump Crab Dip" using a fresh beer.
JUMBO LUMP CRAB DIP
8 oz. Beer, Blue Lake Blonde Mornay
1 qt. Heavy Cream
4 oz. Cheddar
4 oz. Gruyere
1 tsp dry mustard
1 pinch cayenne pepper
TT salt and pepper
4 oz. roux
MOP: Reduce beer by 1/2. Add heavy cream and seasonings and bring to a simmer. Temper in cheese. Add roux until desired consistency is acheived. Bring to a boil to cook flour out.
