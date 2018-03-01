Daytime Kitchen: Korean BBQ Banh Mi

ROANOKE - The Power-Couple behind "Hanu Truck" is back with another tasty recipe to share.
Korean BBQ Banh Mi
• Vietnamese baguette- 1 toasted
• Bulgogi Beef- recipe below
• Pickled daikon carrots- recipe below
• Cilantro- garnish
• Scallions- garnish
• Sriracha- as needed
• Kewpie mayo- as needed
• English cucumber- cut, garnish
Bulgogi Sesame Beef
• Ribeye- 1 lb shaved
• Soy sauce- 4T
• Sweet soy sauce- 1 T
• Mirin- 2 T
• Sugar- 4 T
• Sesame oil- 1 T
• Garlic- 4
• Black pepper- as needed
• Apple- 1/2 grated
• Onion- 1/2 grated
Pickled Daikon Carrots
• Boiling water- 1 C
• Rice vinegar- 1/2 C
• Sugar- 6 T
• Salt- 2 1/2 t
• Daikon- 1 shredded
• Carrots- 1 shredded
0. Combine liquid ingredients and add veggies and let sit until cool and refrigerate.
