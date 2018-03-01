Daytime Kitchen: Korean BBQ Banh Mi

ROANOKE - The Power-Couple behind "Hanu Truck" is back with another tasty recipe to share.

Korean BBQ Banh Mi

• Vietnamese baguette- 1 toasted

• Bulgogi Beef- recipe below

• Pickled daikon carrots- recipe below

• Cilantro- garnish

• Scallions- garnish

• Sriracha- as needed

• Kewpie mayo- as needed

• English cucumber- cut, garnish

Bulgogi Sesame Beef

• Ribeye- 1 lb shaved

• Soy sauce- 4T

• Sweet soy sauce- 1 T

• Mirin- 2 T

• Sugar- 4 T

• Sesame oil- 1 T

• Garlic- 4

• Black pepper- as needed

• Apple- 1/2 grated

• Onion- 1/2 grated

Pickled Daikon Carrots

• Boiling water- 1 C

• Rice vinegar- 1/2 C

• Sugar- 6 T

• Salt- 2 1/2 t

• Daikon- 1 shredded

• Carrots- 1 shredded

0. Combine liquid ingredients and add veggies and let sit until cool and refrigerate.



