Daytime Kitchen: Korean fusion dessert with Yuza

ROANOKE - Executive Pastry Chef Leen Kim is here from the Omni Homestead Resort with a Korean inspired dessert to celebrate the start of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Yuza curd

Lemon juice 1 ½ cup

Yuza juice ¾ cup

Lemon zest 1 each

Sugar 1 ½ cup

Eggs 15 eggs

Butter 1 2/3 cup

Whisk eggs and add sugar into a bowl.

Add lemon juice, yuza juice, and lemon zest.

Using a double boiler method, cook until the mixture becomes thickened.

Once the mix is thickened, take off from heat and add in butter.

Incorporate all together and cover and chill until ready to use.

Note: The curd is one part of the recipe.

