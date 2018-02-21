Daytime Kitchen: Making Flat Bread

ROANOKE - Charlie Brown is back from Frankie Rowland's with a Flat Bread recipe which pairs perfectly with so many options-- and is featured on Frankie Rowland's Friday lunch menu.

Flat Bread

1 1/4 Cup Bread Flour

1 tsp yeast

1/2 tsp salt

MIX with Bread Hook

ADD

1/2 Cup Water Approximately 100*

2 tsp Olive Oil

Add flour or oil in tsp to reach desired consistency

Once the dough mixture has balled, place somewhere warm to rise for 1/2 hour. Then you're ready

