Daytime Kitchen: Making Flat Bread

ROANOKE - Charlie Brown is back from Frankie Rowland's with a Flat Bread recipe which pairs perfectly with so many options-- and is featured on Frankie Rowland's Friday lunch menu.
Flat Bread
1 1/4 Cup Bread Flour
1 tsp yeast
1/2 tsp salt
MIX with Bread Hook
ADD
1/2 Cup Water Approximately 100*
2 tsp Olive Oil
Add flour or oil in tsp to reach desired consistency
Once the dough mixture has balled, place somewhere warm to rise for 1/2 hour. Then you're ready
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.