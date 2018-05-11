Daytime Kitchen: Making Rollinis with Grace's Place

ROANOKE - Grace's Place pizzeria is back in our Daytime Kitchen with a fun recipe to try. See how to assemble these Rollinis:

Rollini

Ingredients:

10 oz. Pizza dough ball

3 oz. Crispy crumbled bacon

3 oz. Deli ham (cut in small pieces)

1 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1 oz. Melted butter

Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 375 F degrees

Divide bacon, ham and cheese in fourth. Knead dough, stretch it to a circle of about 12 inches, cut into 4 triangles of equal size. Work with one part at a time. Place one part of bacon, ham and cheese in the widest side of the triangle, then roll up beginning at the widest part of the triangle and rolling towards the point of the triangle. Place rollini on a pizza screen, or cookie sheet with the point folded underneath so it doesn't come unrolled. Brush with melted butter and bake for about 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let them sit for about 3 minutes before serving.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.