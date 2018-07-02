Daytime Kitchen: Maple BBQ Pork Burger

ROANOKE - Joseph Dill is back with a fresh, tasty Burger recipe for Summer--a Maple BBQ Pork Burger.

Maple-Barbecued Pork Burger

· 8 ounces ground pork

· 8 ounces ground beef (80/20)

· ½ teaspoon salt

· ½ teaspoon ground sage

· 1 teaspoon black pepper

· 1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

· 1 teaspoon brown sugar

· ½ cayenne pepper

· ½ cup diced green pepper

· 2/3 cup prepared barbecue sauce

· 1 ½ tablespoon maple syrup

· 1 ½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar

· ½ cup prepared coleslaw

· 2 onion rolls

1. Gently mix pork, beef, green pepper and spices in a medium bowl. Form into 1 thick burgers

2. In sauce pot combine barbecue sauce, vinegar and maple syrup. Cook on medium heat until well combined and heated.

3. Grill patties for 7 minutes, turn patties over and brush with sauce. Grill until cooked through, brushing with sauce occasionally.

4. Toast onion rolls and place burgers on bun. Top with coleslaw.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.