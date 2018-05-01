Daytime Kitchen: Maple Pecan Pie

ROANOKE - Chef Bobby is back from Carlos' International Cuisine with a tasty dessert recipe you're going to want to make for the family tonight!

Maple Pecan Pie



Crust

o 1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

o 2 tbsp vanilla sugar

o 1/4 tsp salt

o 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, diced

o 2 tbsp ice-cold water

o 1 egg yolk



Filling

o 1/4 cup vanilla sugar

o 1 tbsp cornstarch

o 2 eggs

o 1 egg white

o 2 cups pecans, toasted

o 1 cup maple syrup

o 1 tbsp Maple Jack Daniel's whiskey



2. In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse a few seconds at a time until it is the size of peas. Add the water and egg yolk and pulse again until the dough just begins to form. Add ice-cold water if needed. Remove the dough from the food processor and form into a disc with your hands.

3. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough and line in a 9 in (23 cm) in diameter and 1 inch (2.5 cm) deep removable bottom tart pan. With a fork, prick the bottom of the crust. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or freeze for 15 minutes. With the rack in the lowest position, preheat the oven to 375 °F.

Filling

4. In a bowl, combine the sugar and cornstarch. Add the eggs and egg white and mix thoroughly. Stir in the pecans, syrup, and bourbon. Pour into the cold crust. Place the tart pan on a baking sheet. Bake for 30 minutes or until the filling is firm. Let cool completely

