Daytime Kitchen: Mexican Breakfast Frittata

ROANOKE - Enjoy this Breakfast Frittata recipe from our friends at Tuco's Taqueria Garaje in Downtown Roanoke.

Mexican Breakfast Fritatta (over potatoes)

Whipped eggs

Your choice of meat (beef, chicken, pork or chorizo)

Bell peppers

Onions

Cheddar-jack cheese

Pre-heat oven to 500 degrees. Place olive oil in pan and heat up. Add peppers and onions followed by whipped eggs. Once the egg begins to become solid, add meat and a generous amount of cheese. Place in oven for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and take out of pan and place in plate on top of fried breakfast potatoes.

